Knock-Knock SparkStorys #005

✦ The happy wolf
我曾夢想追逐大象Harley，我露出我的尖牙與利爪，Harley連看都不看我，我想他那時應該在專心沉思無法分神跟我打招呼。
我曾夢想追逐羚羊Olivia，我露出我帥氣微笑，希望我的微笑像陽光一般照亮她，我笑得太開心不小心滴下了口水，Olivia連頭也不回的沒禮貌飛奔而去，我想她應該是想回家告訴她媽媽說她今天遇到一隻帥氣的狼吧。
我曾夢想追逐長頸鹿Mary，我露出我充滿魅力的眼神，她卻只專心吃高高的樹葉沒跟我對上眼，我想她是害羞吧~
我曾夢想追逐野兔Adela，我想從她的背後給她驚喜的擁抱，不知為何她像是為了練習奧運短跑，用最快的速度飛跳地離開我的眼眸，我想這就像是那個古老的成語: 男追女隔層山，女追男隔層紗。
我曾夢想追逐烏龜Zoey，我想跟她揮揮手展現我的親切，她像是冰山美人一樣一直躲在她的龜殼中一動也不動，我想她是要考驗我的紳士耐心吧。
現在，
我花了一個下午用草堆堆出一個雪人的形狀，我幫她取名Nova，她穩穩地扎在地上，我用時速35公里時速的快樂衝刺，勇敢果決地飛往她的懷抱，這個時刻我很快樂!!
/
I once dreamed of chasing Harley the Elephant and I flashed my fangs and claws and Harley didn't even look at me. I think he was too preoccupied with something to be distracted from saying hello to me.
Once I dreamed I was chasing Olivia the antelope with a handsome smile, hoping my smile would shine on her like sunshine, I laughed so hard I accidentally dripped spit and Olivia ran off roughly without even looking back, I think she wanted to go home and tell her mom she had met a handsome wolf today.
I once dreamed of chasing Mary the giraffe and I showed my charming eyes, but she just ate the tall leaves and didn't meet my eyes, I guess she was shy?
I once dreamed of chasing Adela the hare and I tried to give her a surprise hug from behind her, but somehow she seemed to be practicing for the Olympic sprint and jumped out of my sight as fast as she could, I guess it's like an old idiom: men chase women across the mountain, women chase men across the veil.
I used to dream of chasing Zoey the turtle, I tried to wave her off, she hid in her turtle shell like an iceberg beauty and didn't move, I think she was trying to test my patience as a gentleman.
Now.
I spent the afternoon making a snowman shape out of straw, I named her Nova, she stood firmly on the ground and I flew into her arms in a happy sprint at 35 km/h. It was a happy moment.
✦ The multi-talented crocodile
某天我在Instagram上看到有隻柯基犬很會用鼻子頂水果，我很敬佩他，他最厲害的是頂3顆橘子，你知道嗎，這是了不起的成就啊!!
今天，
我也頂了3顆橘子，就在剛剛，我成功頂上了第四顆橘子超越了那隻柯基犬的成就，成為鱷魚界最了不起的明星，這讓我應該要被頒發全世界最厲害連頂4顆橘子的不可思議的鱷魚。
但我要低調不驕傲，除非我頂了5顆，我因此得到全宇宙最厲害連頂5顆橘子的不可思議的鱷魚，我就會開始為自己驕傲。
/
One day I saw a corgi on Instagram who is very good at topping fruits with his nose, I admire him, the most amazing thing he did was topping 3 oranges, you know what, that's a great achievement!
Today.
I also topped 3 oranges, and just now, I successfully topped the fourth orange to surpass that corgi's achievement and become the most amazing star in the crocodile world, which makes me should be awarded as the most amazing crocodile in the world who even topped 4 oranges.
But I have to keep a low profile and not be proud of myself, unless I have topped five and I thus get the most amazing crocodile in the universe with five oranges in a row, then I will start to be proud of myself.
✦ I'm not fat I'm just fluffy
你知道的，我不胖我只是毛蓬鬆!
因為很重要所以要說3次:
我不胖我只是毛蓬鬆!
我不胖我只是毛蓬鬆!!
我不胖我只是毛蓬鬆!!!
我不胖我只是毛蓬鬆!!
我不胖我只是毛蓬鬆!!!
/
You know, I'm not fat I'm just fluffy!
I have to say this 3 times because it's important:
I'm not fat, I'm just fluffy!
I'm not fat I'm just fluffy!!!
I'm not fat I'm just fluffy!!!!
I'm not fat I'm just fluffy!!!
I'm not fat I'm just fluffy!!!!
✦ The trouble with the Koala
大家都說無尾熊的的基因導致我們最愛吃Eucalyptus，這頂多代表一般的無尾熊，因為我只鍾愛吃辣味的薯片，雖然這會讓我拉肚子，但因為只有我能吃，所以我是最厲害的。
/
People say that the genetics of koala make us favour eucalyptus, which at best means ordinary koala, because I only like spicy chips and although they give me diarrhoea, I'm the best because I'm the only one who can eat them.
✦ WAIT!!!!
我流口水了!!!
好美的色澤，好迷人的香氣，每口我相信都帶有多層次的質感讓人回味無窮，
天啊!!! 我開始沒辦法控制自己，這出現在眼前的驚喜讓我靈魂出竅，
我的主人持續說: WAIT!
WAIT!
WAIT!
嘿，WAIT!!
WAIT!
WAIT!
嘿，WAIT!!
.......
隔天我感冒了，因為我被我的口水弄濕我全身。
/
I'm drooling!!!
The colour is so beautiful, the aroma is so enchanting, and each sip I believe has a multi-layered texture that will leave you wanting more.
Oh my god! I started to lose control of myself, the surprise that appeared in front of my eyes made my soul go out of my head.
My master kept saying: WAIT!
WAIT!
WAIT!
Hey, WAIT!!!
WAIT!
WAIT!
Hey, WAIT!!!
.......
The next day I got a cold because I was wet from my saliva.