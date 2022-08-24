Knock-Knock SparkStorys #005

✦ The happy wolf









我曾夢想追逐大象Harley​​​​​​​，我露出我的尖牙與利爪，Harley​​​​​​​連看都不看我，我想他那時應該在專心沉思無法分神跟我打招呼。





我曾夢想追逐羚羊Olivia，我露出我帥氣微笑，希望我的微笑像陽光一般照亮她，我笑得太開心不小心滴下了口水，Olivia連頭也不回的沒禮貌飛奔而去，我想她應該是想回家告訴她媽媽說她今天遇到一隻帥氣的狼吧。





我曾夢想追逐長頸鹿Mary，我露出我充滿魅力的眼神，她卻只專心吃高高的樹葉沒跟我對上眼，我想她是害羞吧~





我曾夢想追逐野兔Adela ，我想從她的背後給她驚喜的擁抱，不知為何她像是為了練習奧運短跑，用最快的速度飛跳地離開我的眼眸，我想這就像是那個古老的成語: 男追女隔層山，女追男隔層紗。





我曾夢想追逐烏龜Zoey，我想跟她揮揮手展現我的親切，她像是冰山美人一樣一直躲在她的龜殼中一動也不動，我想她是要考驗我的紳士耐心吧。





現在，





我花了一個下午用草堆堆出一個雪人的形狀，我幫她取名Nova，她穩穩地扎在地上，我用時速35公里時速的快樂衝刺，勇敢果決地飛往她的懷抱，這個時刻我很快樂!!





/





I once dreamed of chasing Harley the Elephant and I flashed my fangs and claws and Harley didn't even look at me. I think he was too preoccupied with something to be distracted from saying hello to me.





Once I dreamed I was chasing Olivia the antelope with a handsome smile, hoping my smile would shine on her like sunshine, I laughed so hard I accidentally dripped spit and Olivia ran off roughly without even looking back, I think she wanted to go home and tell her mom she had met a handsome wolf today.





I once dreamed of chasing Mary the giraffe and I showed my charming eyes, but she just ate the tall leaves and didn't meet my eyes, I guess she was shy?





I once dreamed of chasing Adela the hare and I tried to give her a surprise hug from behind her, but somehow she seemed to be practicing for the Olympic sprint and jumped out of my sight as fast as she could, I guess it's like an old idiom: men chase women across the mountain, women chase men across the veil.





I used to dream of chasing Zoey the turtle, I tried to wave her off, she hid in her turtle shell like an iceberg beauty and didn't move, I think she was trying to test my patience as a gentleman.





Now.





I spent the afternoon making a snowman shape out of straw, I named her Nova, she stood firmly on the ground and I flew into her arms in a happy sprint at 35 km/h. It was a happy moment.









