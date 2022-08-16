Blog
Knock-Knock SparkStorys #004
Knock-Knock Animation
✦ The 100% bitter lollipop
Ring Ring Ring : 高譚市小丑又出來挑戰你了!
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : 高譚市企鵝人連搶劫了3個銀行了!
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : 連 Riddler連續留了38個謎語給你!!
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : 班恩也出來了!!!
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : .....
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : 瑞秋打電話給你
Batman : ...
Batman : ...
Batman : 可以等我吃完這支100%苦味棒棒糖嗎?

/

Ring Ring Ring : The Joker of Gotham City have come out to challenge you again!
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : The Gotham City Penguins have robbed 3 banks in a row!
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : Even Riddler has left 38 riddles for you in a row!
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : Bane is out too!!!
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : .....
Batman : ...
Ring Ring Ring : Rachel Calling You
Batman : ...
Batman : ...


Batman : Can you wait for me to finish this 100% bitter lollipop?




✦ ​​​​​​​Superman v Batman!!!
Superman : 我警告你喔離我遠一點!
Batman : ....
Superman : 我的雷射光眼睛快要發射了喔!
Batman : ....
Superman : 我甚麼都沒在怕的，我可是超人!
Batman : ....
Superman : 我超級的鐵拳隨便給你一拳都可打得你飛地球3圈!
Batman : ....
Superman : 我甚麼都沒在怕的，我可是超人!
Batman : ....
Batman : 看看我手上有甚麼?

/

Superman : I'm warning you to stay away from me!
Batman : ....
Superman : My laser eyes are about to shoot!
Batman : ....
Superman : I'm not afraid of anything, I'm Superman!
Batman : ....
Superman : My super iron fist can make you fly around the world 3 times!
Batman : ....
Superman : I'm not afraid of anything, I'm Superman!
Batman : ....



Batman : What do I have in my hand?
✦ ​​​​​​​Wake up and keep going!!!
今天我搭地鐵遇上了無法解釋得壓力，我忍了54分鐘!!! 這是我成為超級英雄以來最大的挑戰。 這就是為何我要發明一人騎的蝙蝠機車與蝙蝠車。

/

Today I took the subway and encountered unexplainable pressure, I endured for 54 minutes!!! This is my biggest challenge since I became a superhero. That's why I invented the one-man Batmobile and Batmobile.
✦ Hero time!!!
✦ ​​​​​​​Batman with his ice cream
今天太冷了，聽說天冷時吃冰會讓身體暖和一點，我開心的買了香草巧克力甜筒，結果....

/

Today is too cold, I heard that eating ice when it's cold will make the body warmer, I was happy to buy a vanilla chocolate cone, and ....
