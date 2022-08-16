Knock-Knock SparkStorys #004

Ring Ring Ring : 高譚市小丑又出來挑戰你了!

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : 高譚市企鵝人連搶劫了3個銀行了!

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : 連 Riddler連續留了38個謎語給你!!

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : 班恩也出來了!!!

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : .....

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : 瑞秋打電話給你

Batman : ...

Batman : ...

Batman : 可以等我吃完這支100%苦味棒棒糖嗎?





Ring Ring Ring : The Joker of Gotham City have come out to challenge you again!

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : The Gotham City Penguins have robbed 3 banks in a row!

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : Even Riddler has left 38 riddles for you in a row!

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : Bane is out too!!!

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : .....

Batman : ...

Ring Ring Ring : Rachel Calling You

Batman : ...

Batman : ...









Batman : Can you wait for me to finish this 100% bitter lollipop?















