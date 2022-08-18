











Beauté Brand Identity

Art Direction - Logo Design - Brand Identity - // 2022.









EN





Beauté loves fashion and believes that everyone should have access to clothing they love to wear. The brand makes it its mission to provide the latest styles and trends and make them attainable and affordable. Across all their brands, they provide value for today’s movements for kids, teens, and adults. They know that actual weight is more than just low prices. The team constantly seeks new ways to excite customers with leading fashion items and trends to fit their budgets.





Their stores provide a fresh, dynamic experience that makes shopping for the latest trends exciting and fun. From trendy looks for kids to the latest styles for young professionals, their brands offer their customers a wide range of fashion at the best possible value.





ES





Beauté ama la moda y cree que todos deberían tener acceso a la ropa que les encanta usar. La marca tiene como misión proporcionar los últimos estilos y tendencias y hacerlos alcanzables y asequibles. En todas sus marcas, brindan valor a los movimientos actuales para niños, adolescentes y adultos. Saben que el peso real es algo más que precios bajos. El equipo busca constantemente nuevas formas de entusiasmar a los clientes con artículos de moda y tendencias líderes que se ajusten a sus presupuestos.





Sus tiendas brindan una experiencia fresca y dinámica que hace que comprar las últimas tendencias sea emocionante y divertido. Desde looks modernos para niños hasta los últimos estilos para jóvenes profesionales, sus marcas ofrecen a sus clientes una amplia gama de moda al mejor precio posible.





—

Client — Beauté, Fashion & Textile Design Company Location — New Mexico, USA Project — Art Direction - Logo Design - Brand Identity Design & Content — Cantone Studio™











