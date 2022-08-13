Blog
Artistic interpretation of logos
Rus Khasanov
Behance.net
Artistic interpretation of logos.
This is a selection of commissions where I interpret logos in my fluid style without CGI.
Artwork for Little Creatures, a brand of beer in Australia, for a Mardi Gras LGBTQIA+ event in Sydney sponsorship.

Client: Little Creatures
Agency: 72 & Sunny in Sydney
Producer: Paul Leaning
Artist: Rus Khasanov
Artwork for Displate, a global marketplace platform in Poland.

ClientDisplate
Graphic And Motion Design Team Leader: Michał Czyż
Artist: Rus Khasanov
Artwork for STACCATO, a fashion footwear brand founded in Hong Kong.

Client: STACCATO
Producer: Jing Lin
Artist: Rus Khasanov
Artwork for 0+X, a software engineering consultancy company in Stockholm.

Client: 0+X
Artist: Rus Khasanov
Artwork for ASUS-ROG, a Taiwan-based brand used by Asus, oriented primarily toward PC gaming.

Client: ASUSTek Computer Inc.
Artist: Rus Khasanov
