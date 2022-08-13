Artistic interpretation of logos.
This is a selection of commissions where I interpret logos in my fluid style without CGI.
Artwork for Little Creatures, a brand of beer in Australia, for a Mardi Gras LGBTQIA+ event in Sydney sponsorship.
Artwork for Displate, a global marketplace platform in Poland.
Artwork for STACCATO, a fashion footwear brand founded in Hong Kong.
Artwork for 0+X, a software engineering consultancy company in Stockholm.
Artwork for ASUS-ROG, a Taiwan-based brand used by Asus, oriented primarily toward PC gaming.