Over 70's Actors and Actresses
Berto Martinez
Behance.net

This is my tribute to some of my favorite actresses and actors who are now in their 70s and continue to put on great performances. They are Derek Jacobi, Anthony Hopkins, Patrick Stewart, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Clint Eastwood, Helen Mirrell, Takeshi Kitano, Morgan Freeman, Ian McKellen, José Sacristan and Angela Lansbury.
I have used charcoal and graphite on paper and digital color in Adobe Photoshop.
I have tried to imitate the style of the great Catalan painter Ramon Casas


Este es mi tributo a algunos  de mis actrices y actores favoritos que ya tienen mas de 70 años y continuan haciendo grandes actuaciones.
He utilizado carbon y grafito sobre papel y color digital en Adobe Photoshop.
He intentado imitar el estilo del gran pintor catalan Ramon Casas


