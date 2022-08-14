PRECARIOUS PANGOLINS







The gentle pangolin has sadly become the most illegally trafficked animal of the past decade, with the IUCN listing all eight species under the threat of extinction.





The plight of the pangolin is highlighted in this repeating world through a metaphorical game of Snakes & Ladders. With pangolin mothers desperately clambering their way through precarious terrain and across rickety bridges, whilst the next generation scrambles to cling on.





At its core this bold world is interconnected by fireworks of foliage exploding out of giant floating fruits, disguising the subversive tone under a carnivalesque atmosphere.



