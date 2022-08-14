Blog
Precarious Pangolins
Sam Wilde
Behance.net
PRECARIOUS PANGOLINS

The gentle pangolin has sadly become the most illegally trafficked animal of the past decade, with the IUCN listing all eight species under the threat of extinction.

The plight of the pangolin is highlighted in this repeating world through a metaphorical game of Snakes & Ladders. With pangolin mothers desperately clambering their way through precarious terrain and across rickety bridges, whilst the next generation scrambles to cling on.

At its core this bold world is interconnected by fireworks of foliage exploding out of giant floating fruits, disguising the subversive tone under a carnivalesque atmosphere.

Repeat patterns of the print 'Precarious Pangolins' showing a rich jungle world filled with animals.
Illustration of a green pangolin cowering under a menacing pink snake.
Precarious Pangolins · Carnival
Illustration of an off-white wallpaper showing a jungle filled with green snakes and pangolins.
Digital illustration of pangolins clambering around a vibrant jungle world.
Precarious Pangolins · Tropic
Dark navy tropical jungle wallpaper with a floating pineapple, pangolins and giant leaves.
Digital illustration of pangolins walking across a rickety bridge in a night time jungle.
Precarious Pangolins · Nightfall
Image may contain: indoor and cartoon
Image may contain: indoor, living and chair
Image may contain: drawing
Image may contain: reef
Image may contain: illustration and drawing
Various concept art illustrations of a characterful green pangolin.
Four cute animation cycles of a cartoon pangolin walking, climbing, running and rolling.
