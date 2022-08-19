Vergia is a new strategic investment company from Norway. They manage a portfolio of industrial technologies that, in combination, accelerate the green transition. We worked closely with Vergia to develop a future-proof and strategically anchored visual identity and website.
More on vergia.com
The concept is based on the way Vergia combines industrial technology, know-how and partnerships with other companies. The company's areas of expertise are represented by abstract visual motifs that share a common expression. It is these building blocks, based on the Vergia logo, that form the core of the identity.