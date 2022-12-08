Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
Streams
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Message
Tools
Illustrator
Glyphs App
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Lettering Series LVII
Rafael Serra
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/12/2022
IKEA
Netflix
New York
Spider-Man
LEGO
Coke
Apollo 11
ATARI
Japan
Fantastic 4
NASA
Adidas
Nike
Tokyo
Pepsi-Cola
Nike
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Lettering Series LVII
871
5.5k
58
Published:
August 11th 2022
Rafael Serra
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Rafael Serra
Porto, Portugal
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Lettering Series LVII
A collection of some of my lettering work created for clients and personal projects.
871
5.5k
58
Published:
August 11th 2022
Tools
Illustrator
Glyphs App
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Illustration
adidas
atari
coke
ikea
japan
marvel
nasa
New York
Nike
tokyo
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help