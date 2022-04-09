The Other Art Fair

Alongside the team at Untangld, we kicked things off with strategy, landing on the brand idea of “Never Normal”, which would go on to inform every touchpoint of the identity, starting with tone of voice. In collaboration with TONE Agency and copywriter Cat Wall, we developed a verbal identity that’s confident, intriguing and just the right amount of witty, pushing TOAF beyond the ordinary and expected from the art world.



To get the visual side of things underway, we asked ourselves, what if the brand itself was art? This would allow us to hero the artists and work that the fair was giving a voice to and make each iteration of the visual identity a unique and creative expression. Taking visual cues from anti-trend behaviour, we explored how we could re-frame TOAF the way they were reframing the art world.

