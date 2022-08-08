David Altrath's profile
M A R I E N D O M
The Mariendom in the pilgrimage town of Neviges is one of the most important church buildings of the 20th century. The unique concrete folding structure over a free-polygonal ground plan spans a floor area of approx. 2,800 square metres and is a major work of the architect Gottfried Böhm. In 1968, Cardinal Frings celebrated the first Holy Mass in the Mariendom. Since 1995, it has been listed as an historic monument together with its adjoining buildings.

The concrete structure is reminiscent of the shape of tents pushed into one another, their tips raised to form peaks. The Mariendom gives the impression of an abstract monumental sculpture and shows Böhm's conception of architecture, which unites artistic form and memorable imagery.






Photography + Editing by David Altrath

