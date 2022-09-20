Camargue Memories

Camargue is a region of France located in south, between the Mediterranean Sea and the two parts of the Rhône delta. This region was designated a Ramsar site as a "Wetland of International Importance" on 1 December 1986.







Officially established as a regional park and nature reserve in 1970, the Parc Naturel Régional de Camargue covers 820 km2. This territory is some of the most natural and most protected in all of Europe.