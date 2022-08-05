Personal work:slightly different world

Kazuki Okuda's profile
Personal work
They live in a slightly different world than we do.
photoshop/pen

-Each point of view-
We see the world differently depending on where we are standing.
-Encounter-
Big eyes and small eyes meet my eyes.
I'm not afraid, I'm not afraid.
I murmur to myself.
My hands tighten around my little friends hand.
-Myriad Curiosities-
Curiosity springs from the depths deeper than the sea and falls from overhead higher than the sky.
-Line work-
-Pick up detail-
