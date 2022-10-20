As the ambassador of fine Italian brands, Acqua Panna has long been the water of choice for the most prestigious chefs, guaranteed to be present on the best tables around the world.





Nestlé Waters awarded us the challenge of bring to life Acqua Panna’s new brand purpose through an iconic redesign that conveys premiumness and honors its Tuscan heritage.





Our work resulted in a universe that openly expresses Acqua Panna’s iconicity, elevated experience, and tributes its Italian roots.





Creation, reinvention of many brand assets was at the center of our work, Acqua Panna’s brand iconicity is now carried by a refreshed lily icon and a tailormade key visual that tells its rich origin story. The established orange is now complemented with the Firenze purple, another way to pay tribute to the region.



