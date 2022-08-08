Myth 002 - Custom BMW R100GS Touring Motorcycle

Myth 001 is the culmination of a lifelong passion for airheads and motorcycle adventure travel. After 168 continuous days on atop a 1985 BMW R80G/S, you really get a feel for the motorcycle. Some 20,000 miles on all types of roads, I knew what this bike was capable of but also it’s limitations.
This bike was built for a client who's passionate about airheads. He owns a stock 1985 R80G/S but wanted more power, better handling, and a better riding position. He’s 6'2," and the stock Airheads are one size too small, so he contacted me to build his next Touring machine.
Weight is paramount, and at only 372lbs (170kg) it’s 177 lbs lighter than the 2021 GSA. The rest of the elements were vetted, keeping in mind how easy it would be to repair or replace them in a remote area. The main focus is on keeping the simplicity of the airhead systems and improving suspension, off-road handling, braking power, riding comfort and top-end power.
THE ENGINE —
Long journeys require a lot more overtaking that one might want to admit. Increasing the power and torque allows for more comfortable overtaking on a loaded bike and less engine load at high speeds on endless straight roads.
The 800cc cylinders were bored out to fit 95mm high compression pistons bringing the displacement to 1001cc and 10:6 compression from the stock 9.2:1. The camshaft was upgraded with a 328º racing asymmetrical one. The engine produces 72hp at the rear wheel.
To increase the overall engine flow the heads were ported and the airbox replaced by an open rally air filter along with a Siebenrock GS2 exhaust with a custom bracket. The crankshaft, conrods, pistons, and flywheel assembly were all dynamically balanced together, making the engine feel smooth and very responsive throughout the powerband.
The bigger displacement and better flow require larger carbs. In our experience on the road, Bings have been very consistent, fuel-efficient, and fuss-free. The carbs were not touched once in 168 days on the road to Ushuaia. For a touring machine, this balance between performance and efficiency is perfect.
SUSPENSION —
The taller WP Xplor forks (250-300mm/9.8-11.8" travel) paired with the elongated swing arm (+400mm) makes the wheelbase 4" longer, which increases stability and gets rid of the 'jacking' effect of the monolever. It also makes the bike considerably taller, improving overall riding comfort on and off-road.
The taller WP Xplor forks (250-300mm/9.8-11.8" travel) paired with the elongated swing arm (+400mm) makes the wheelbase 4" longer, which increases stability and gets rid of the 'jacking' effect of the monolever. It also makes the bike considerably taller, improving overall riding comfort on and off-road.
INSTRUMENTS —
The goal of the dash design was to make it easy to read and operate while riding with gloves on.
Our dashboard reuses the R80ST gauges, but we added a dual-port marine USB hub, a hazard light switch, and a switch for the ignition’s second curve.
Part of my original concept for Myth is to continue to create as many proprietary parts for these machines as possible.
I collaborated with a mechanical engineer to design a new aluminum triple tree that allows me to mount the 48mm WP forks and my custom bar risers. It also has two sets of holes, one for the HPN faring mounts and a second for the stock G/S headlight bucket I use for my Enduro models.
I designed a custom shift lever that can be adjusted for different riding situations and gear. The shift peg can move 2” away from the foot pegs. It has a folding mechanism to avoid the potential bending of the shifter on a fall. It’s CNC out of T6 aluminum and fits the stock fallen bolt.