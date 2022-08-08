Myth 002 - Custom BMW R100GS Touring Motorcycle

Myth 001 is the culmination of a lifelong passion for airheads and motorcycle adventure travel. After 168 continuous days on atop a 1985 BMW R80G/S, you really get a feel for the motorcycle. Some 20,000 miles on all types of roads, I knew what this bike was capable of but also it’s limitations.





This bike was built for a client who's passionate about airheads. He owns a stock 1985 R80G/S but wanted more power, better handling, and a better riding position. He’s 6'2," and the stock Airheads are one size too small, so he contacted me to build his next Touring machine.



