Multiple Owners
Artboard is an online graphics and motion design tool with an extensive library of designer-made mockup items and templates. It enables freelancers, agencies, and enterprise teams to work on any design project, present it, and share it.

Fol was approached by Artboard to develop an identity and strategy to represent the company's groundbreaking and determine the future course of design approach to online graphic and motion design.

The brand identity we developed centers around the idea that Artboard provides the building blocks to build an exceptional modern design organization. The design team also created a series of graphic shapes that represent the company's core values.

In addition, the design team created a special letter "a" in accordance with the golden ratio. Artboard's new icon was created with simple geometric shapes, referring to the basics of graphic design.



Image may contain: screenshot, smile and human face
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: active shirt, clothing and shirt
Image may contain: fashion accessory, fedora and headgear
Image may contain: handbag, fashion accessory and accessory
Image may contain: black and white, handbag and luggage and bags
Image may contain: businesscard, screenshot and print
Image may contain: illustration and cartoon
Volkan Ölmez

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Volkan Ölmez
    Istanbul, Turkey
    user's avatar
    Fol .
    Istanbul, Turkey
    user's avatar
    Gökten Tut
    Ireland
    user's avatar
    Gökcan Selem
    Turkey

