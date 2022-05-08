



Artboard









Artboard is an online graphics and motion design tool with an extensive library of designer-made mockup items and templates. It enables freelancers, agencies, and enterprise teams to work on any design project, present it, and share it.





Fol was approached by Artboard to develop an identity and strategy to represent the company's groundbreaking and determine the future course of design approach to online graphic and motion design.





The brand identity we developed centers around the idea that Artboard provides the building blocks to build an exceptional modern design organization. The design team also created a series of graphic shapes that represent the company's core values.





In addition, the design team created a special letter "a" in accordance with the golden ratio. Artboard's new icon was created with simple geometric shapes, referring to the basics of graphic design.











