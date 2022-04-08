IPGP, Sciences for the Planet - Brand design

A global brand territory that identifies IPGP communications





In addition to a new logotype, the IPGP's visual identity has a brand new universe. This is embodied by graphic codes combining chromatic ranges and typographic styles designed to create unique information environments that signal, communicate boldly and energetically IPGP. The IPGP primary colour range is distinguished by its base colour, a "Magma" red, complemented by three other colours: ruby, sand and graphite .



The primary colour palette includes four accent colours which are designed as complements to the base colours Magma, Ruby, Sand and Graphite. The IPGP secondary colour range is designed as a functional and complementary suite of shades. These colours are also used to identify the three volcanic observatories of the IPGP.





Garnett becomes the primary typeface of the IPGP graphic guidelines. It is a robust contemporary Grotesk designed by Connor Davenport and distributed by the Sharptype foundry . It has the affable personality of 19th century metal type. Garnett's role is to draw attention to the most important messages communicated by IPGP and it is therefore used carefully and sparingly for headlines and short texts. The typography for the text is Swiss Int'l, a simple and effective sans serif.



