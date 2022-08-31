Blog
Deia's Visual Identity
Atipus Barcelona
Deià - Escola d'Art i Disseny

We all express ourselves in unique ways! That was our motto when designing Deia’s new identity.

As this art and design school in Barcelona has an extensive offer of degrees and programs, we worked around
a complex structure, making it understandable and easy to use for its community.

Focusing on the applications of colour, type, and images, we created a system that not only works
as an institutional voice but creates a recognizable visual scheme for the students.

The result: a fluent and ever-changing identity, ready to evolve as education and culture do.


css Design School graphic design identity visual identity Webdesign Website

