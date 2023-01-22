Attila Horváth / Official Classic presents: Hoops, volume 1.
Attila @spaceageordie / OFCL. was invited as one of the 16 Hungarian artists to be part of the Gallery MAX exhibition called "SSH! Graffiti. Streetart. Kortárssh."
This time he combined two of his all-time favorite passions: basketball and graffiti.
He transforms the original pieces from old-school Hungarian writers to the digital space by displaying them on imaginary basketball courts.
This print series contains eight pieces, all limited edition of 1/1, each numbered and signed.
They are digitally printed and stretched on artistic canvas.
All prints are on sale. Some of them are sold out already.
You can take a virtual tour of the whole exhibition.
Check out the other 15 artists' great works below.