Attila Horváth / Official Classic presents: Hoops, volume 1.





Attila @spaceageordie / OFCL. was invited as one of the 16 Hungarian artists to be part of the Gallery MAX exhibition called "SSH! Graffiti. Streetart. Kortárssh."





This time he combined two of his all-time favorite passions: basketball and graffiti.





He transforms the original pieces from old-school Hungarian writers to the digital space by displaying them on imaginary basketball courts.





This print series contains eight pieces, all limited edition of 1/1, each numbered and signed.

They are digitally printed and stretched on artistic canvas.

All prints are on sale. Some of them are sold out already.





You can take a virtual tour of the whole exhibition.

Check out the other 15 artists' great works below.