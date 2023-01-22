Official Classic's profile
Hoops - volume 1.
Attila Horváth / Official Classic presents: Hoops, volume 1.

Attila @spaceageordie / OFCL. was invited as one of the 16 Hungarian artists to be part of the Gallery MAX exhibition called "SSH! Graffiti. Streetart. Kortárssh."

This time he combined two of his all-time favorite passions: basketball and graffiti. 

He transforms the original pieces from old-school Hungarian writers to the digital space by displaying them on imaginary basketball courts.

This print series contains eight pieces, all limited edition of 1/1, each numbered and signed. 
They are digitally printed and stretched on artistic canvas. 
All prints are on sale. Some of them are sold out already.

You can take a virtual tour of the whole exhibition. 
Check out the other 15 artists' great works below.
Virtual tour of the exhibition
New Air, 90 cm X 90 cm
Half pipe gym, 90 cm X 90 cm
Court 3, 90 cm X 90 cm
A14, 60 cm X 60 cm
Old gym, 90 cm X 90 cm
Home gym, 60 cm X 60 cm
Block party, 60 cm X 60 cm
Dock yard, 60 cm X 60 cm
Official Classic
