In the south darling. You ride.
The texts are automatic translations from the Bulgarian language. The translator-AI tried to interpret finds. Advertising leaflets on the corners of houses and letters on garbage cans. There is a strange poetry in the fragmentarily translated lines.
The texts are automatic translations from the Bulgarian language. The translator-AI tried to interpret finds. Advertising leaflets on the corners of houses and letters on garbage cans. There is a strange poetry in the fragmentarily translated lines.
Others: Nepeta is the color of Vankata
Message: 3 seconds tan at 8:30 + 5 minutes. 0n the lawns and lawns. 1. A car with fresh and sour milk.
N. aut Knyaz Batemberg St./Str. He runs cow‘s milk stops at Knyaz Ba Serg/Tsar Samuel Street.
I will meet, I am a great Suramer. It’s all ok. I.
Waiters at the top nine points are served quickly, with Renault, and more professionally. D.“ANTY-QUALITY
And I will give you money and bring it to your home. There are no such friends. But we have such consultants.
Paradise: The expert Milko Todorov works temporarily. Repair of of new and old roofs. Loneliness uncorks the jar.