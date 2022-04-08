MODERNA
Working on exhibition designs is one of our favorite challenges. We see it as an act of “invisible” curating, where the right kind of environment needs to be built in order for the artworks to be visible in their full effect.
The exhibition “Moderna” was organized on the occasion of the fifteenth anniversary of the Heritage House in Belgrade and included a selection of artworks from the House’s collection. Held at the Legacy of Petar Lubarda, a renovated modern villa where this notable painter had lived, it entailed the works of some of the most prominent Yugoslav artists of the 20th century.
Client: Heritage House, Belgrade, Serbia
Services: Identity + Print + Signage
Photo: Kosta Rakićević
The inspiration for the identity was drawn from the eclectic character of the exhibition pieces and their versatile forms and materials. From subtle pencil sketches to potent bronze, cement and iron sculptures, we tried to encompass the overall sensibility of modern art created in the regional context and communicate it through engaging concepts.
The most distinct element is undoubtedly the bold altering typeface, with each letter reflecting specific forms of the exhibition pieces. The progressive spirit of modernism in Yugoslavia gave way to explorations of new subject matters, materials and structures influencing the prolific production in the arts, and our main goal was to uncover these multilayered facets of the era, bringing its character closer to professional and general public.
The venue of the reconstructed modernist villa which housed the atelier of the renowned painter Petar Lubarda propelled additional thoughts on visual identity. Tucked away on a leafy hill in one of Belgrade’s most elegant neighborhoods, this impressive example of modern architecture provided fruitful references for design language, with its imposing windows, large luminous salons, rounded staircases and abundant vegetation.
We’ve used all this as a source material in order to create an authentic and stimulating exhibition design that celebrates artworks and their creators.
