







The inspiration for the identity was drawn from the eclectic character of the exhibition pieces and their versatile forms and materials. From subtle pencil sketches to potent bronze, cement and iron sculptures, we tried to encompass the overall sensibility of modern art created in the regional context and communicate it through engaging concepts.



The most distinct element is undoubtedly the bold altering typeface, with each letter reflecting specific forms of the exhibition pieces. The progressive spirit of modernism in Yugoslavia gave way to explorations of new subject matters, materials and structures influencing the prolific production in the arts, and our main goal was to uncover these multilayered facets of the era, bringing its character closer to professional and general public.







