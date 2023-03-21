A homey comfort with urban serenity,
Hanok stay Kkachi
Kkachi is a hanok stay, a unique accommodation brand located in Jeonju's Hanok Village. It blends traditional hanok architecture with modern interior design, creating a quiet and serene atmosphere with an urban feel. The name Kkachi is the Korean pronunciation of magpie and conveys the feeling of a premium accommodation with traditional symbols and the meaning of welcoming precious guests.
한옥스테이 까치는 전주 한옥마을 안에 위치한 특색 있는 숙박 브랜드입니다. 전통적인 한옥 건축 양식과 현대적인 인테리어 디자인이 조화를 이루며, 조용하고 고즈넉한 분위기와 도시적인 느낌을 함께 느낄 수 있습니다. 까치라는 이름은 전통적인 상징과 함께 귀한 손님을 맞이한다는 의미를 담아 프리미엄 숙소의 느낌을 전달하고 있습니다.
The symbol for hanok stay Kkachi, a fruit-biting bird expressed in a minimalist form, is combined with a circle symbolizing berries, seeds, and good fortune to convey a gift-like space and happy times to customers. The wordmark symbolizes a modern interpretation of architecture without compromising the foundation of the hanok, and the ascenders of the type are stretched to directly represent the pillars and foundation. The circle of the symbol and the dot of the 'i' in the wordmark are aligned to create the connection of placing good fortune on top of a hanok house.
미니멀한 형태로 표현된 열매를 물고 있는 까치의 심볼은 열매, 씨앗, 복을 상징하는 원과 결합하여 고객에게 선물 같은 공간과 행복한 시간을 전달합니다. 워드마크는 한옥의 기반을 해치지 않고 현대적으로 재해석된 건축물을 상징하며, 기둥과 기반을 직접적으로 나타내기 위해 활자의 어센더를 늘렸습니다. 또한 심볼의 원과 워드마크의 'i'의 점이 맞물려 한옥집 위에 복을 얹는 연결성을 부여하였습니다.
The hanok stay Kkachi was constructed by preserving some of the original hanok architecture while incorporating modern design, using wood, stone, and steel as colors. By doing so, Kkachi provides a comfortable space and premium services in a calm manner, creating a luxurious atmosphere.
한옥스테이 까치는 기존의 한옥 건축 일부를 보존하면서도 현대적인 디자인을 접목하여, 재료인 나무, 돌, 철제를 색상으로 활용하는 방식으로 구성되었습니다. 이를 통해 까치는 편안한 공간과 프리미엄 서비스를 차분하게 전개하며, 고급스러운 분위기를 느낄 수 있도록 제공하고 있습니다.
In order to enrich visitors' brand experience, Hanok stay Kkachi places artworks with Kkachi's design elements in various spaces. This allows visitors to feel the unique atmosphere of Kkachi and reinforces the brand's image.
한옥스테이 까치는 방문객들이 더욱 풍성한 브랜드 경험을 할 수 있도록, 다양한 공간에 까치의 디자인 요소를 담은 제작물을 배치하고 있습니다. 이를 통해 방문객들은 까치만의 독특한 분위기를 느낄 수 있고, 브랜드의 이미지를 더욱 강화할 수 있게 됩니다.
Client: Hanok Stay Kkachi
Naming : Yeongjun Baek
Brand Design: Yeongjun Baek
Photography: Yeongjun Baek
Verbal: Bomi Kim
Architect: M Architecture