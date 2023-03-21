The symbol for hanok stay Kkachi, a fruit-biting bird expressed in a minimalist form, is combined with a circle symbolizing berries, seeds, and good fortune to convey a gift-like space and happy times to customers. The wordmark symbolizes a modern interpretation of architecture without compromising the foundation of the hanok, and the ascenders of the type are stretched to directly represent the pillars and foundation. The circle of the symbol and the dot of the 'i' in the wordmark are aligned to create the connection of placing good fortune on top of a hanok house.



