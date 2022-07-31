Blog
personal work 2022
Jihye Gwon
Behance.net
These are the works I made while thinking that it would be nice for people to feel
warm, cute, and comfortable while watching my work.


Recently, when I had a hard time and was depressed, I accidentally made a work, and I was happy to 
see people happy while watching my work. So these works are precious to me. If people can 
feel happiness and joy in my work in the future, I will be more than happy. 

Thank you for reading it and I hope you enjoy watching it.
     
     
Ballet Lion
3D art artwork cinema4d motion graphics
     
      
Oink Oink
3D art artwork cinema4d motion graphics
    
     
Candy girl
3D art artwork cinema4d motion graphics
                   
                   
Grrrrrrrrr
      
       
       
      
Thank you.
This project is personal videos produced for the rigging test of Cinema 4D.


producer     Jihye Gwon
Special thanks 105class
