personal work 2022

These are the works I made while thinking that it would be nice for people to feel
warm, cute, and comfortable while watching my work.
Recently, when I had a hard time and was depressed, I accidentally made a work, and I was happy to
see people happy while watching my work. So these works are precious to me. If people can
feel happiness and joy in my work in the future, I will be more than happy.
Thank you for reading it and I hope you enjoy watching it.
Ballet Lion
Oink Oink
Candy girl
Grrrrrrrrr
Thank you.
This project is personal videos produced for the rigging test of Cinema 4D.
producer Jihye Gwon
Special thanks 105class