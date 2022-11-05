Illustrations For Blackfinch Group

Blackfinch Group Illustrations
Our third time outing with Blackfinch Group was more rewarding and fulfilling. As I was given lots of freedom to explore and experiment with my craft, and yes, the results showed! The main illustration was to capture the idea of birds building together. This brings an emotional touch in a scenic English landscape background.
Business section illustrations cover themes varying from Ventures, Asset management, Investments, Energy & Property and for a few, we captured the essence set in the beautiful landscape by bringing in a human angle to it. (family, people, individuals, group)
-
Client: Blackfinch Group
Marketing Manager: Emma Harrison
Business & Creative Partner: Anand Peter
Associate Illustrator: Jinu KS
Illustration: Febin Raj
Illustrations for new website homepage
Asset management
Property
Energy
Investments
Ventures
Sketches
All five putting together versions
Mockup