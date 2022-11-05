Blog
Illustrations For Blackfinch Group
FEBIN RAJ
Behance.net
Blackfinch Group Illustrations 

Our third time outing with Blackfinch Group was more rewarding and fulfilling. As I was given lots of freedom to explore and experiment with my craft, and yes, the results showed!​​​​​​​  The main  illustration was to capture the idea of birds building together. This brings an emotional touch in a scenic English landscape background. 

Business section illustrations cover themes varying from Ventures, Asset management, Investments, Energy & Property and for a few, we captured the essence set in the beautiful landscape by bringing in a human angle to it. (family, people, individuals, group)

-
Client: Blackfinch Group
Marketing Manager:  Emma Harrison
Business & Creative Partner: Anand Peter
Associate Illustrator: Jinu KS
Illustration: Febin Raj​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



Illustrations for new website homepage

​​​​​​​
Asset management

Property

Energy

Investments​​​​​​​

Ventures

Sketches​​​​​​​
All five putting together versions


Mockup

Thanks for watching!
-​​​​​​​
