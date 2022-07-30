Blog
Greenprint
Greenprint provides sustainable alternatives for the food packaging industry by giving waste a healthier purpose.

The world is in constant transformation, and while we want to help it evolve, we also need to take care of it. Naturally, we all want to take part in creating a healthier world, but sometimes it’s hard to know where to start.

Big changes start small, and how much they last depends on their sustainability. Many industries are looking into new ways to create sustainable products that, while still functional, turn away from substances that hurt the environment. The packaging industry is no exception, and Greenprint is here to lead the way.

Greenprint is a transparent, unique, and resourceful brand that uses biofading technology to create food service products designed to fade away instead of becoming waste. They use materials like agave and sugar cane to offer a sustainable alternative to plastic. They give waste a second life, bringing you food service products that help you help the world.
