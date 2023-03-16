





INION BRAND IDENTITY



Inion makes software and hardware for PV plants. Its solutions are designed to maximize electricity production efficiency in a user-friendly manner by employing the power of an efficient and exceptionally well-written code.



The binary code became the expressive design language of Inion. Because coding sits at the heart of the company's business, a decision was taken to express the binary code in the brand's design language. And because each letter and symbol can be translated into binary code, we created a generative tool that transforms any word into a stylized Inion pattern. The graphic element is always different, unique, and has a coded meaning. For Inion, zeros, and ones are true things of beauty, figuratively and literally.







