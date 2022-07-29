



BRANDING AND WEB DESIGN FOR A PUBLIC COMPANY OF BIOMEDICAL AND IMAGING DIAGNOSTIC NETWORK

dibi



Laboratori de Referència de Catalunya, a public biomedical analysis company that provides services to hospitals and health centres of the Siscat (Integral Health System for public use of Catalonia), contacted us for the development of its new identity resulting from the fusion of public diagnostic services companies: Laboratori de Referència de Catalunya (biomedical analysis), Imatge Mè dica Intercentre (Diagnostic Imaging and Nuclear Medicine) and the Anatomical Pathology unit of Parc de Salut Mar (Hospital del Mar in Barcelona) under a single new company.





The project involved working on everything from the name to the brand launch website, as well as the construction of a brand manual in which the entire graphic system and visual universe was developed, presenting materials, templates and the graphic system to be used by future design teams working with the resulting company.





A workshop was held with the participation of professionals from the three companies in which the specific needs of each of them were analysed, as well as the analysis of the sector and references, the definition of the new company was scrutinised and the values that should govern the brand at a communication level and that should help us in the creation of the name were constructed and identified.





As a result of this workshop and the internal work, the name “Dibi” (an abstract word that mentally places you in the word diagnosis) emerged, with which we wanted to escape from the acronyms so commonly used in the sector and which preceded the new brand. From here, the corporate identity, the graphic system and the new brand architecture can be developed, as dibi is made up of and provides services to several organisations in the health sector.







