Elmillax
Our Herbal Teas Impress
Elmillax, a newly emerged herbal tea brand in Macau, inspired by the “Elms”, which are tenacious, peaceful and inclusive. Herbal tea is a common traditional plant-based medical tea in places such as Guangdong, HongKong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. It plays an important role in Guangdong traditional cultures.
Elmillax takes a combination of Chinese medicine and a healthy yet relaxing lifestyle, in hopes to give a new life upon this years-old traditional culture, and at the same time, bring along with it the unique gentle qualities of elm trees to share with every one of you working hard.
Elmillax emerges to relax the stressful working class in Macau, just like the breeze in nature. Our design breaks the stereotypical impressions of herbal teas with a lively and fashionable style that fits the aesthetics of the modern youth. As for design elements, different curve lines are used to express the dynamic of wind. These shapes can even vary and be adjusted according to current needs. Elmillax emphasizes its boldness, energy and fun with cheerful light colours, and we believe customers will like it too!
Client by / Elmillax , Designed by / Untitled macao , VickyChong
Photography by / Rex Chang