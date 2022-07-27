Elmillax

Our Herbal Teas Impress

Elmillax, a newly emerged herbal tea brand in Macau, inspired by the “Elms”, which are tenacious, peaceful and inclusive. Herbal tea is a common traditional plant-based medical tea in places such as Guangdong, HongKong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. It plays an important role in Guangdong traditional cultures.

Elmillax takes a combination of Chinese medicine and a healthy yet relaxing lifestyle, in hopes to give a new life upon this years-old traditional culture, and at the same time, bring along with it the unique gentle qualities of elm trees to share with every one of you working hard.



