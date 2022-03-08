OFFF DACH FESTIVAL 2021 - 'Repeater' Title Film

Carbon Ian Bradley placed in us to collaborate on the animated Title Film for the O F FF Dach Festival 2021 We will always be extremely grateful for the trust that our friends atand the directorplaced in us to collaborate on the animatedfor the





We had the pleasure of joining forces with an incredibly talented team of amazing artists that we have admired for a long time, and with whom we never imagined we would have the fortune to work with.





Furthermore, we were very happy to work on the art direction, design, and illustration development for this story of misfits and rebels. It was a mystical and wonderful journey for our team to seek and find a visual language that evolved organically between the more pictorial world of 2D design and the depth of the 3D world of CG artists.





We really loved every second of experimenting, playing, drawing, painting, testing, studying, and watching how this was growing over time. We learned a lot, so we greatly appreciate this experience and the results of the hard work of the whole OFFF 2021 team.





Mil Gracias !



