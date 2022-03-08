Blog
OFFF DACH FESTIVAL 2021 - 'Repeater' Title Film
Multiple Owners
We will always be extremely grateful for the trust that our friends at Carbon and the director Ian Bradley placed in us to collaborate on the animated Title Film for the OFFF Dach Festival 2021

We had the pleasure of joining forces with an incredibly talented team of amazing artists that we have admired for a long time, and with whom we never imagined we would have the fortune to work with.

Furthermore, we were very happy to work on the art direction, design, and illustration development for this story of misfits and rebels. It was a mystical and wonderful journey for our team to seek and find a visual language that evolved organically between the more pictorial world of 2D design and the depth of the 3D world of CG artists.

We really loved every second of experimenting, playing, drawing, painting, testing, studying, and watching how this was growing over time. We learned a lot, so we greatly appreciate this experience and the results of the hard work of the whole OFFF 2021 team. 

Mil Gracias!

You can visit the Carbon project site here: carbonvfx.com/offf


CARBON
_______________
Conjured And Crafted by Carbon
Written And Directed by Ian Bradley

Assistant Director / Head of CG: Frank Grecco
Executive Producer: Phil Linturn
Executive Creative Director: Liam Chapple
Senior Producer: Krystle Timm
CG Supervisor: Dan Fine
VFX Supervisor: Tobey Lindback
FX Supervisor: Ryan Hussain

Art Direction and Design: Ian Bradley, Claudio Araos Marincovic, Felipe Fiori, Kim Dulaney
Lena Vargas, Katrina Zimmerman, Reece Parker, Megan Palero
2D Animation: Katrina Zimmerman, Reece Parker, Peiter Hergert, Mikhail Pakhomov
Lizzi Akana, Carolina Lopez Corominas, Jahmad Rollins
3D Animation: Anthony Travieso, Han Hu, Jean-Luc Delhougne, Kevin Nguyen, Sam Gierasimczuk
Compositor: Fred Kim, Jen Howard
CG Artist: Martin Gunnarsson, Chin Lee, Ivan Joy, Alex Rumsa, Katie Heady
Dan Moreno, Eric Xu, Mike Penny, Sean Skube, Sylvia Apostol
Colorist: Julien Biard

Executive Producer, Color: Laurie Adrianopoli
Producer, Color: Dan Butler
Color Assist: Cassie Benedict
Resource Manager: Beth Skopp
Production Coordinator: Mariette Amici 

EXTERNAL
_______________
Music And Sound Design by Antfood

Composer: Wilson Brown, Yuta Endo, Rory White, Charley Van Veldhoven, Dalton Harts
Sound Design: Wilson Brown, Yuta Endo, Pedro Botsaris, Rory White, Bennett Eiferman

Executive Producer: Sue Lee
Senior Producers: Jennifer Fife, Trevor Haimes
Executive Creative Director: Wilson Brown
Creative Director: Yuta Endo
Orchestrator: Adam Klemens
Orchestra: Smecky Orchestra

Special Thanks: Tessa Treanor, Wilson Brown, Thomas Keeley, Lauren Malis, Whitehouse Post

OUR STAFF
_______________
Art Direction, Design, Illustration: Claudio Araos Marincovic, Felipe Fiori
Illustration Support: Sebastian Gutiérrez
Associate Executive Producer: Catalina Ávila

MADE WITH LOVE
💙





O F F F   D A C H   F E S T I V A L   2 0 2 1 
R E P E A T E R   -  T I T L E   F I L M 

_______________


'Repeater' is the story of a world in which creatures speak in symbols and can turn those symbols into realities. A ruling class of Sayers forces Repeaters to only speak in squares, creating endless cubes with which the Sayers can build their towers. One Repeater, banished from their tower for creating a forbidden anomaly, wanders the wastelands and discovers a band of misfit rebels in the midst of a wild ceremonial ritual.
Joining them, they discover the true potential of these forbidden forms to change their world.

_______________




