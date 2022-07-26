Blog
Package Design & Brand Identity for Démi Bai
Han Gao
Packaging and Brand Identity for Démi Bai
2022

Démi Bai is built on a small, inventive team creating innovative fragrances; its hand cream line includes Blackberry and Coffee, Bergamot and Saffron, and Chamaecyparis and Obtusa. Looking for an “experimental” but “calm, sophisticated” new design direction, with a peaceful, pared-back approach.

The color palette has been chosen from a range of raw colors from natural, but “abrasive” materials, aligning with the “bitter” and “mysterious” aesthetics of Démi Bai. The use of cold greys and grainy metallics suggests a harshness. 


black and white brand identity Fragrance Design graphic design Logo Design modern package design Packaging Photography typography
