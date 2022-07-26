SNFCC - GIVE ME 5 TRIVIA

OVERVIEW

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center Thereceives thousands of young visitors every year. Due to the rich educational activities, the variety of plants and trees, and several themed areas that promise adventure, it is a popular destination for children aged 6-14.





In 2022, the SNFCC, to celebrate its 5th anniversary, created a unique game called GIVE ME FIVE: a trivia of gigantic proportions intended mainly for school groups and placed in the heart of the SNFCC park.





GAMEPLAY

The pawns in the game are the players themselves who, depending on the roll, move across the board by jumping on the colored blocks. The blocks match with colored cards containing questions the game moderator reads to the group during the game. Each time a team answers correctly, they win a cube for their totem. The first team to create a complete totem wins the game!





DESIGN

To make the game a super fun and engaging experience for all participants, we covered the entire game board with an exuberant and cheerful illustration: A storytelling fairytale unfolds on the board that players discover as they walk on it. The colorful images blend fantastical elements with real SNFCC attractions and landmarks, as well as hidden messages with the theme number "5" that players can discover during the game.



