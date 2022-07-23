Blog
Chill Beats Records Art Vol.3
Voyager .
Behance.net
artwork chillbeats cover fantasyart lofi music mystical Scifi spiritual ukiyoe
Cover Illustrations for Chill Beats Records and the various music artists in collaboration
Mellow Dreams 3 (Compilation)
7&Nine - Chillbeats Moment
Aoko, Tibeauthetraveler - Peace of Mind
Aprevied, Hoogway - Snow Castles
Ayzic - Contemplative
Bcalm & Hendy - Tomorrow
Bcalm, Banks - Forests (EP)
Bequem - Memories
Bequem, LOKY - Sunny Outside
BƱBBLE - Fairy Tale
BƱBBLE - It's Over
Casiio - Softlyy
Cosmonkey - Evening Ocean
Cosmonkey-Azure
D0d. & Gemp - Reflect
Fly Harry Fly - Mysterious Sound
Fly Harry Fly - Sleepy Giant
Goson - Things Will Be Different
High John, PAARS - Hydro
Juliàn - Dark Sea
Juliàn, Hoogway - Free Diving
Kayou. - Moonlight Drive
kust - Heading Home
Lofi Dreams 2
Maltex - Sweet Dreams
Matchbox Youth, Lamar Azul - Rooftops
Mister Decaf - Double Macchiato
Natasha Ghosh, 7&Nine & shakambo - Mahina
Nogymx - Umbra
RLLBTS - Windmills
Saï T - Karma
Shierro - Playground Bliss
Shierro - Weightless
Sleepermane - Mahogany
softy, Pointy Features - Falling Away
Thyme Traveler, Farnell Newton – Crystallized
Tophat Panda, Banks - Natsu
Twotrees - Harvest
Yestalgia, Bad Room Producer - Talk to Me
