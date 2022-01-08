Blog
TINDER | Features Animations
Multiple Owners
It's a Match!
Tinder is a dating app kown worldwide since launch. To show off the app’s best features, Adventures Inc. invited Jun Ioneda to illustrate and direct a series of fun tutorial videos. 4 animations were created by Jun and Estúdio Barca’s team, each one highlighting one of the features: Blocking, Exploring, Verifying and Video Chating.

Campaign, direction: Adventures Inc.
Illustration + Art, animation and sound direction: Jun Ioneda
Animation: Ricardo Campana
Sound Design: Eddu Ferreira
Voice Over: Paula Silvestre
Project Manager: Maira Begalli




Instagram @ionedajun / @heybarca




    Part of a series of animated videos that I directed and illustrated for Tinder. They highlight some of the platform’s best features.
