TINDER | Features Animations

Blocking, Exploring, Tinder is a dating app kown worldwide since launch. To show off the app’s best features, Adventures Inc. invited Jun Ioneda to illustrate and direct a series of fun tutorial videos. 4 animations were created by Jun and Estúdio Barca’s team, each one highlighting one of the features: Verifying and Video Chating.





Campaign, direction: Adventures Inc.

Illustration + Art, animation and sound direction: Jun Ioneda

Animation: Ricardo Campana

Sound Design: Eddu Ferreira

Voice Over: Paula Silvestre

