TINDER | Features Animations

It's a Match!
Tinder is a dating app kown worldwide since launch. To show off the app’s best features, Adventures Inc. invited Jun Ioneda to illustrate and direct a series of fun tutorial videos. 4 animations were created by Jun and Estúdio Barca’s team, each one highlighting one of the features: Blocking, Exploring, Verifying and Video Chating.
Campaign, direction: Adventures Inc.
Illustration + Art, animation and sound direction: Jun Ioneda
Animation: Ricardo Campana
Sound Design: Eddu Ferreira
Voice Over: Paula Silvestre
Project Manager: Maira Begalli
