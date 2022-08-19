InVision — People Identity

Client — InVision
Project — Internal People identiy
Background
We worked with InVision to develop a visual language for their internal ‘People’ identity to better reflect their refreshed positioning and to more closely align their different streams of activity.
The idea was simple – the team at InVision should create it. So we built a framework that gives the people of InVision the ability to contribute and shape the look and feel of the identity through a process of inclusive collaboration (though use of their core product, Freehand), and then curated it accordingly.
Outcome — A custom type family
As a starter, we developed a suite of typographic alternatives to their core type family (Aktiv) across three styles (Black, Line and Symbol) with the intention this would be an ever-extending suite as the team contribute, giving the required personality and ownability.
Outcome — A DIY illustration kit
Additionally, we devised a simple suite of hand-drawn illustrative elements across a range of themes (Shapes, Tech, Expressions, Hands etc.) that could then be used by the team in a DIY approach to help convey any message or theme. Never precious – always part of an expanding set and ongoing conversation.