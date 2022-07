atelier avocado was invited to design key visuals and collaterals for the event campaign #WYWT What You Wear Tomorrow , jointly organized by School of Fashion and Textiles, Service Learning and Leadership Office, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups.





Client —

School of Fashion and Textiles, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University





Typeface in use —

WT Zaft² by WiseType