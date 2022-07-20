Blog
A Beautiful Object Draped in Fabric
Owen Gent
A Beautiful Object Draped in Fabric
A series of paintings exploring the collaboration between myself and a free piece of AI software which creates images from written prompts. 
The title of the piece is the exact prompt which generated the images the painting is inspired by, though the final artwork is my own.
A Beautiful Flying Object Made of White Fabric Floating Just Above the Ground - Personal work - July 2022
A Beautiful Flying Object Made of Black Fabric Floating Above an Icelandic Village - Personal Work - July 2022
A Huge Smooth Object Draped in Blue Fabric Flying Over a Still Lake - Personal work - July 2022
