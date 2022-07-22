Regina Maria - Illustration Branding Kit

.
Regina Maria - Branding Illustrations
CAP approached me to create a branding illustration kit for Regina Maria. An operator of hospitals and healthcare clinics based in Bucharest, Romania. The company provides ambulatory and inpatient medical services as well as maternity and surgical units.
The kit is used throughout their website, app, social media, and print marketing material.
Team:
Illustration - Calvin Sprague
Creative Direction - Cap
Client - Regina Maria
Thank you for viewing this project! ❤️
