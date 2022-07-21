Blog
Hercules and Randy
Lola Dupre
Behance.net
Portraits of Hercules and Randy 
Explorations in canine portraiture

Hercules, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Hercules II, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Randy, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Randy 2, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Randy 4, 11,6 x 8.2 inches
