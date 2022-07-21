











Documentarist





Documentarist Istanbul Documentary Days, Turkey’s longest-running documentary festival, celebrated its 15th anniversary in this year with local and foreign guests. As in previous years, the identity of the event was designed by Fol this year again.





Typographic elements were prioritized, and each poster uniquely includes different Documentarist font letters. Particularly this year, posters were animated as moving posters, and were placed in the busiest spots of in the city in order to reach many art lovers. So that, In a short period, the event reached the wide range of audiences.





