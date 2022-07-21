Blog
Documentarist
Multiple Owners
Documentarist

Documentarist Istanbul Documentary Days, Turkey’s longest-running documentary festival, celebrated its 15th anniversary in this year with local and foreign guests. As in previous years, the identity of the event was designed by Fol this year again. 

Typographic elements were prioritized, and each poster uniquely includes different Documentarist font letters. Particularly this year, posters were animated as moving posters, and were placed in the busiest spots of in the city in order to reach many art lovers. So that, In a short period, the event reached the wide range of audiences.

Volkan Ölmez

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Volkan Ölmez
    Istanbul, Turkey
    user's avatar
    Fol .
    Istanbul, Turkey
    user's avatar
    Mert Utanc
    Ankara, Turkey
    user's avatar
    Tuğçe Kaya
    Istanbul, Turkey

