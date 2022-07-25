别有洞天-小獾功能茶系列 | XIAOHUAN fuctional tea packaging

别有洞天

我们的设计灵感来源于中式圆窗与园林中的圆形洞门,在传统园林与建筑中,圆的使用使其整体观感呈现出一种多层次的丰富感,透过圆可看到别有洞天的另一番景象。我们在盒型上融入圆窗效果,把包装做成一种可以探见的多重景象,以增加视觉层次感。在包装内部的图形上,将茶饮原材料作为基本的设计单位,以中式花纹中对称、强调中心感的设计方式,延展成了一套图形,用以融合茶饮的「具有功能性」与「使用传统原材料」的卖点.

Another scenery



