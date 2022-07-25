别有洞天-小獾功能茶系列 | XIAOHUAN fuctional tea packaging

此次是我们与「小獾」茶饮品牌的第二次合作,为其新系列制作包装。小獾新茶饮系列是一个以传统茶叶为出发点的功能茶系列,我们此次设计尝试使用更多元的设计方式,在包装中呈现当代审美与传统风格融合的视觉效果。
This is our second collaboration with the "Little Badger" tea brand to create packaging for its new collection. Little Badger's new tea series is a functional tea series based on traditional tea. In this design, we try to use more diverse design methods to present the visual effect of the fusion of contemporary aesthetics and traditional styles in the packaging.
别有洞天
我们的设计灵感来源于中式圆窗与园林中的圆形洞门,在传统园林与建筑中,圆的使用使其整体观感呈现出一种多层次的丰富感,透过圆可看到别有洞天的另一番景象。我们在盒型上融入圆窗效果,把包装做成一种可以探见的多重景象,以增加视觉层次感。在包装内部的图形上,将茶饮原材料作为基本的设计单位,以中式花纹中对称、强调中心感的设计方式,延展成了一套图形,用以融合茶饮的「具有功能性」与「使用传统原材料」的卖点.
Another scenery
Our design inspiration comes from the Chinese-style round windows and the circular door in the garden. In traditional gardens and buildings, the use of the circle makes the overall look and feel present a multi-layered richness. Through the circle, you can see the unique Another sight. We incorporate the effect of round windows into the box shape, and make the packaging a multi-view that can be seen to increase the visual layering. On the graphics inside the packaging, the materials of tea beverages are used as the basic design unit, use method like symmetrical and central in Chinese pattern to make these units into complete pattern.This pattern combines two selling point together, tea`s function and traditional material using.