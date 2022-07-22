Blog
HeimatFrisch / Branding
2022


HeimatFrisch® / BRANDING


“This is grown regionally? No way!”

Yes, yes it is. Heimatfrisch delivers regional and sustainable fruits and vegetables directly to you. And this includes exotics like papayas from West Germany and watermelons from Bavaria. Radically fresh & regional – that’s HeimatFrisch for you.

And a crazy brand that brings you watermelons from the Alps obviously demands an energizing look. So we’ve created an eye-catching corporate design that shows you with every colorful packaging just how innovative and fresh HeimatFrisch really is!​​​​​​​
