The stages of agricultural production and its logistical services are an integrated process done through sequential and deliberate steps that enable the company to guarantee the provision of international quality products in the required quantities and in time to the needs of customers.









Zaad Farms, through its ability to provide its integrated agricultural experience, has been keen to consolidate this idea in the new logo that represents it on every label on its packed crop.





Studying the letters of the company's name "Zaad", the stages of production, and the logistical tasks, we made it possible to identify points at the heart of the company's work to be relied upon in the logo design.