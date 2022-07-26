Saslong Ski

Saslong
The Saslong is a ski slope, built in 1968 for the 1970 Alpine Skiing World Championships, hosted in Val Gardena, Italy, and is today one of the most notorious circuits of the Alpine Skiing World Cup.
We partnered on Brand Identity, Brand Campaign, Copywriting
We partnered with Saslong to develop a brand identity and brand campaign that captures and expresses the energy of the World Cup course and the personality of the fans and players, an homage to the thrill seekers, the downhill chasers, the alpine sprinters, the speed demons, the snow racers.
Challenge:
How to revitalize a well established ski slope that's been around since 1968, while maintaining its heritage?
Solution:
We built a brand identity and brand campaign that captures and expresses the energy of the World Cup course and the personality of the skiiers, an homage to the thrill seekers, the downhill chasers, the alpine sprinters, the speed demons, the snow racers.
The heritage of the original logo was maintained in the new, redesigned logo, designed to live not only on physical mediums but also on digital screens. The brand language is inspired by the movements and snow trails of skiers, featuring a vibrant orange that stands out against the bright snow.
Saslong design system captures one of the most iconic movements of skiing - Slalom - characterised by the zigzag or wavy course between poles, and the trails skiers leave on the snow, resulting in dynamic shapes that are thoroughly adopted as the main visual mechanism of the brand, used in both static and motion applications.
Client: Saslong
Agency: OnRepeat Studio
Copywriting: Janak Jani