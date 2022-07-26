Saslong Ski





We partnered with Saslong to develop a brand identity and brand campaign that captures and expresses the energy of the World Cup course and the personality of the fans and players, an homage to the thrill seekers, the downhill chasers, the alpine sprinters, the speed demons, the snow racers.





Challenge:

How to revitalize a well established ski slope that's been around since 1968, while maintaining its heritage?





Solution:



The heritage of the original logo was maintained in the new, redesigned logo, designed to live not only on physical mediums but also on digital screens. The brand language is inspired by the movements and snow trails of skiers, featuring a vibrant orange that stands out against the bright snow.



