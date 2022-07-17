Maksim Arbuzov's profile
AIR MNE
Maksim Arbuzov
Behance.net
Air Montenegro / Rebranding


On the edge of the Adriatic sea where mountains touch the sky, wild horses gallop among clouds and rivers meet the sea exists a country calling Montenegro. Right here, a new state airline company Air Montenegro was founded.


Our work was to rethink the iconic symbol of the predecessor Montenegro Airlines company and adapt it for modern times with a new business approach for the company. Creating the identity system with a wide range of visual communications and brand materials that convey the environment and uniqueness of the country, where Air Montenegro is from.

Client — Air Montenegro, Montenegro
Branding / Design / Art-Direction — Maksim Arbuzov, Montenegro
Typedesign — Interval Type, Russia
  

