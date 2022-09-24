Science & Technology
A collection of Science and Technology illustrations for various clients.
"Today’s most popular VR applications involve taking total control of a user’s senses (sight and hearing, particularly) to create a totally immersive experience that places the user in a fully virtual environment that feels pretty realistic."
~ Bernard Marr, Forbes.
↑ Immersive VR.
Artwork created in Adobe Fresco, animated in After Effects.
↑ App Store constraints.
Designed and animated in Adobe Fresco.
↑ Overwhelmed by Slack.
↑ Dysphagia and data collection - RCSLT Bulletin.
↑ Smart home vulnerabilities - Net Magazine.
↑ The Future of App Design - Net Magazine.
Nearly New Deals - AARP.
Illustration and spots (below) for a story about open-box tech deals.
↑ Sleep Study.
A personal project to challenge myself using new tools. An interactive parallax illustration using Javascript (below) and parallax motion design using Adobe XD (above).
The effect is created with multiple artwork layers and transparency, designed in Adobe Fresco.
↑Life in lockdown - RCSLT Bulletin
For an article exploring how SLT's (Speech and Language Therapists) have coped and adapted using technology to reach their patients during the pandemic.