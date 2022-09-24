Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Science & Technology
Ben Mounsey-Wood
Behance.net
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
Science & Technology
A collection of Science and Technology illustrations for various clients.
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
"Today’s most popular VR applications involve taking total control of a user’s senses (sight and hearing, particularly) to create a totally immersive experience that places the user in a fully virtual environment that feels pretty realistic."
~ Bernard Marr, Forbes.
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
↑ Immersive VR.
Artwork created in Adobe Fresco, animated in After Effects.
——————
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
↑ App Store constraints.​​​​​​​
Designed and animated in Adobe Fresco.
——————
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
↑ Overwhelmed by Slack.
——————
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
↑ Dysphagia and data collection -  RCSLT Bulletin.
——————
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
↑ Smart home vulnerabilities -  Net Magazine.
——————
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
↑ The Future of App Design - Net Magazine.
——————
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
Nearly New Deals - AARP.
Illustration and spots (below) for a story about open-box tech deals.
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
——————
Click to launch an interactive prototype
↑ Tap/Click.
↑ Sleep Study.
A personal project to challenge myself using new tools. An interactive parallax illustration using Javascript (below) and parallax motion design using Adobe XD (above).
The effect is created with multiple artwork layers and transparency, designed in Adobe Fresco.
Click to launch an interactive prototype
↑ Tap/Click to see more.
——————
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
↑Life in lockdown - RCSLT Bulletin
For an article exploring how SLT's (Speech and Language Therapists) have coped and adapted using technology to reach their patients during the pandemic.
2D Animation after effects animation editorial gif ILLUSTRATION motion design science Technology interactive
Follow me on Twitter:
Science & Technology
17
173
5
Published:
user's avatar
Ben Mounsey-Wood
    See More Comments

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Ben Mounsey-Wood
    London, United Kingdom

    Science & Technology

    A collection of Science and Technology illustrations.
    17
    173
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields