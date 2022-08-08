Mach 01 - Branding





FR

Passionnés d'aéronautique, Aurélien et Jérôme ont repris l'école de pilotage MACH 01, située en Seine-et-Marne, entre Paris et les parcs Disney, en France.





Les avions pilotés, ultra-légers et ultra-modernes, reflètent parfaitement la vision des deux fondateurs : l'aviation est plus que jamais le symbole d'une liberté absolue.





Là-haut, rien ne peut perturber le calme et le bien-être procuré par la vue, l'absence de route, et la vitesse.





Nous avons été missionnés pour faire de MACH 01 une marquante moderne, entraînante, rassurante.









EN

Passionate about aeronautics, Aurélien and Jérôme took over the MACH 01 flight school, located in Seine-et-Marne, between Paris and Disneyland Pars, in France.





Piloted aircraft, ultra-light and ultra-modern, perfectly reflect the vision of the two founders : aviation is more than ever te symbol of absolute freedom.





Up there, nothing can disturb the calm and the well-being provided by the view, the absence of road, and the speed.





We were commissioned to design MACH 01 as a modern, lively, reassuring brand.



