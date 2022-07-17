Blog
Hanisul Cosmetic Rebranding
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
HANISUL COSMETIC REBRANDING

services / branding, package design
client / Medical O

Hanisul is a product that reinterprets the wisdom of traditional Korean medicine and the benefits of nature in a modern way. As a skin care brand inspired by Korean tradition and the aesthetics of nature, Hanisul has developed a unique identity that can solidify its position in the market.

© 2022 GRAFY.


Approach Process

The need for a design that reflects the trends of modern cosmetic brands while maintaining the concept of traditional oriental medicine has emerged. Therefore, after observing the brand's market and re-deriving keywords that fit the existing philosophy and defined brand values ​​in line with the current market, we proceeded with the design. 



Brand Identity

To prevent fading of the originality of Hanisul, which is a modified oriental medicine, we used a font in a form that is not excessively slanted, and designed Hanisul's unique brand identity by actively utilizing left-right symmetry and curves that emphasize the harmony of yin and yang.





​​​​​​​Graphic System

Based on yang, which symbolizes day and yin which symbolizes night, we set a color palette that is used throughout Hanisul. In addition, we designed artworks that can express the effects of the formulation on the skin differently by combining or using various brush-touch shapes to give differentiation to each item.



