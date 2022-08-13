Designed by Alex Dang
~ Photo by Thinh Tran
Wandering around HCMC, Birdie is the non-profit environmental group contributing to conserving local birds and their habitats. Established in 2020, Birdie efforts to help protect the rare species for the next generation. We proudly sing our name Birdie - “Bird’s Buddies” to gather more attention to endangered birds and their homes.
To influence people about nature conservation, we often organize birdwatching field trips and conservation-related activities for adults and children. Our further contribution is to feature our interactive archive about wild birds for research, education, and conservation online.
*Concept
People are destroying nature at a devastating pace, and birds are the initial warning call. More than 1,400 bird species are threatened with extinction today. To illustrate this threat, I discover the metaphor of 'missing birds' when their images are absent. These empty silhouettes not only declare the risk of extinction but also arouse people's curiosity and motivate them to seek lost species.
The concept is also inspired by the beauty and diversity of birds, along with their lively habitat. To recall these ideas and the brand characteristics, I originate the logomark with the shape of the nest - home of all birdies and bird-lovers. The logotype setting in hanging letters also depicts the concept of a bird floating in the air and the tree branches.
*Visualization
Following the ‘missing’ concept, I devised the die-cut technique and applied it diligently to bird images, letting them vanish and reappear in other applications. Consequently, you may perceive a convocation of missing feathered friends on a tote bag or a lone warbler singing on a poster. It is interesting to make people wonder which species are lost and where to find them in our identity system.
Instead of flying away, missing birds come into sight on marketing collaterals or text-heavy layouts. Furthermore, you can also lay a bird sticker anywhere you wish, just remember to offer them a place where they can hide from predators and inclement weather.
*Layout
Plants grow rampantly like fireworks shot off from the Earth and build a green forest habitat for birds and animals. I presented the tree's proliferation by composing layouts with the centered text alignment in multi-level from bottom to top. The idea was to create a high contrast in typesetting to produce a unique and unpredictable hierarchy resembling the natural greenery.
Furthermore, this undulating editorial style and dynamic mixing typography make the messages more appealing and form an invisible branch for silhouette birds to take their perch on. You may also notice all missing birds perching on the applications, not flying, which implies their presence and direct conversation with you.
*Messages
Starting with the idea of influencing the beauty of birds and their habitats, I examined the vibrant gradient to generate the primary palette. These color harmonies possess a strange charm, liberate our senses and connect us with nature. Those feelings are also what Birdie’s members desire. Positively, we attempt to make people pay more attention to the environment, explore more and join us in a journey to protect and precious our nature and endangered species.
Take a step now with us for a long-live environment.