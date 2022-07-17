LedsC4 - 2022 News Campaign
Design, technology, connectivity, and innovation are at the center of LedsC4, a Catalan lighting company
with more than 40 years of experience.
For them, we defined a visual identity using three transversal graphic codes: typography, colour, and image. Combining these elements resulted in an approachable, dynamic, and original language.
By creating layouts that enhanced the art direction diversity, we managed to bring together lifestyle photography, product renders, and video pieces finding the best solution for their projects.