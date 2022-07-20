Blog
South Korea Series
César Pelizer
South Korea Series
During the many lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, Hornet Director César Pelizer decided that 2022 would be a different year for him, the year that he would finally combine two passions of his: cycling and design. After many months of research and planning, César decided to embark on a cycling tour of South Korea, covering the length of the country from top to bottom, taking as many pictures as possible while pedaling his way through the country's most beautiful villages, rivers, rice paddies, and mountain passes. He then created a series of 10 beautiful artworks based on those experiences and photographs.
Parking lot entrance, Mapo-Gu, Seoul
Raw Fish Restaurant, Yeonnam-dong, Seoul
Parking Cone, Gangnam-gu, Seoul 
Hallabong Bench, Jeju Island
Street Mirror, Book-dong, Jeju Island
Shop front in Old Mullae, Seoul
Police Station, Daegu
Hahoe Folk Village, Andong
Mysterious Upside Down House, Ganghwado
Shop Front in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul
