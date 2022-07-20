South Korea Series

During the many lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, Hornet Director César Pelizer decided that 2022 would be a different year for him, the year that he would finally combine two passions of his: cycling and design. After many months of research and planning, César decided to embark on a cycling tour of South Korea, covering the length of the country from top to bottom, taking as many pictures as possible while pedaling his way through the country's most beautiful villages, rivers, rice paddies, and mountain passes. He then created a series of 10 beautiful artworks based on those experiences and photographs.