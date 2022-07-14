Oliver Wyman
Renaissance 2022
RENAISSANCE 2022
OLIVER WYMAN
Using the language of Renaissance art and tableau vivant, I worked with the forum team at consulting company Oliver Wyman to craft eight intimate portraits of new and unique personas emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. These personas are at the forefront of thirty critical macro trends today, disrupting society and organizations and leading a modern day Renaissance. Together, they represent the archetypal consumer trends coming for 2022. Each is a story in themselves, rooted in real research but also carrying the timeless qualities of lore, already making their mark and living amongst us today.
PHOTOGRAPHY Michelle Watt
CREATIVE DIRECTION Neil Campbell
CLIENT Oliver Wyman
PRODUCTION/CASTING Sady Campbell
FASHION STYLING Marisa Ellison
SET DESIGN Audrey Taylor
HAIR STYLIST France Pierson
MAKEUP ARTIST Jason Alex Yapching