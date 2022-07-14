Blog
Renaissance 2022
Michelle Watt
Oliver Wyman
Renaissance 2022
RENAISSANCE 2022____
OLIVER WYMAN

Using the language of Renaissance art and tableau vivant, I worked with the forum team at consulting company Oliver Wyman to craft eight intimate portraits of new and unique personas emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. These personas are at the forefront of thirty critical macro trends today, disrupting society and organizations and leading a modern day Renaissance. Together, they represent the archetypal consumer trends coming for 2022. Each is a story in themselves, rooted in real research but also carrying the timeless qualities of lore, already making their mark and living amongst us today.
PHOTOGRAPHY  Michelle Watt 
CREATIVE DIRECTION  Neil Campbell 
CLIENT  Oliver Wyman 
PRODUCTION/CASTING  Sady Campbell ​​​​​​​
FASHION STYLING   Marisa Ellison
SET DESIGN  Audrey Taylor 
HAIR STYLIST  France Pierson 
MAKEUP ARTIST  Jason Alex Yapching

    Tools

    Creative Fields